Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of POST. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Post during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,363,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Post by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Post by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 47,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Post by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in Post by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 22,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

Shares of Post stock opened at $113.58 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $81.38 and a one year high of $117.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.08. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Post had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

POST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist raised their price target on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.63.

In other Post news, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $94,783.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,866.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $327,892.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,475.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.