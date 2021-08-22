Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $280,000 Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Linde by 131.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. upped their price target on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.23.

NYSE:LIN opened at $313.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $162.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $214.14 and a twelve month high of $314.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $296.06.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

