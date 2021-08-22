Fisher Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $171,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $143,000. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 78,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $65,622,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 830,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,647,000 after acquiring an additional 8,847 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock opened at $101.18 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $71.84 and a one year high of $102.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.