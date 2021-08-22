Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 129 Shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Well Done LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,542,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Wealthpoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $916,000.

IAI opened at $106.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.61. iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF has a 52 week low of $58.89 and a 52 week high of $109.65.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

