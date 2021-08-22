Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 718 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in HSBC by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in HSBC by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in HSBC by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in HSBC by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in HSBC by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 1.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HSBC opened at $27.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.53. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $32.43. The firm has a market cap of $110.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.58.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. HSBC had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.95%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DBS Vickers raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, AlphaValue raised HSBC to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

