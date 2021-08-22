Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) & Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Financial Analysis

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) and Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Proofpoint and Five9’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proofpoint -14.51% -13.43% -2.17% Five9 -9.11% -2.67% -0.52%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Proofpoint and Five9, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proofpoint 0 13 4 0 2.24 Five9 1 16 4 0 2.14

Proofpoint currently has a consensus price target of $163.67, suggesting a potential downside of 6.50%. Five9 has a consensus price target of $200.68, suggesting a potential upside of 11.95%. Given Five9’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Five9 is more favorable than Proofpoint.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.6% of Proofpoint shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.3% of Five9 shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Proofpoint shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Five9 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Proofpoint has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Five9 has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Proofpoint and Five9’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proofpoint $1.05 billion 9.63 -$163.81 million ($0.85) -205.94 Five9 $434.91 million 27.90 -$42.13 million $0.05 3,585.20

Five9 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Proofpoint. Proofpoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Five9, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Five9 beats Proofpoint on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc. operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics. The company also provides integrated email security, cloud security, threat protection products, information protection and archiving, and digital risk protection product services. In addition, it offers solutions that enable secure business-to-business and business-to-consumer communications; email encryption services that encrypt sensitive emails and deliver them to PC or mobile device; file-transfer solutions for end-users to share various forms of documents and other content; security optimized cloud architecture solutions; and security-as-a-service platform consisting of solutions, platform technologies, and infrastructures. The company serves governments, education, financial services, and healthcare sectors; small and medium businesses; and mobile operators and Internet service providers. Proofpoint, Inc. has a partnership with Relativity ODA LLC to integrate Proofpoint platform with Relativity Trace to deliver an end-to-end archive and communication surveillance solution. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Five9

Five9, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

