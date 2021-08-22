Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:FFC)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1265 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of FFC stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.82. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

