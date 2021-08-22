Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of injectable pain therapies. The Company is targeting anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It operates in the United States. The Company’s product candidate, FX006, is an injectable intra-articular, meaning in the joint, sustained-release treatment for patients with moderate to severe OA pain. It is developing two additional product candidates, FX007 for post-operative pain and FX005 to treat end-stage OA patients. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FLXN. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.82.

Shares of FLXN opened at $4.68 on Thursday. Flexion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $13.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.35.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $25,445.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,984.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,516,116 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,419,000 after buying an additional 176,792 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,211,446 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,693,000 after buying an additional 101,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,976,704 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,496 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,255,982 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,797,000 after purchasing an additional 111,966 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,603,288 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,425,000 after purchasing an additional 179,271 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.