FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) Short Interest Down 14.1% in July

FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the July 15th total of 45,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ:FONR opened at $16.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.08. FONAR has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $26.49. The company has a market capitalization of $108.47 million, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in FONAR by 28.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FONAR by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,691,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in FONAR during the first quarter worth $109,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in FONAR by 29.2% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FONAR by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. 57.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment; and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI.

