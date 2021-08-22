Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.13 EPS

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Foot Locker updated its FY22 guidance to $7.00-7.15 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $7.000-$7.150 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $58.34 on Friday. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $27.10 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 8,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $544,993.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $624,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 204,258 shares of company stock valued at $12,981,580 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Foot Locker from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.23.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

