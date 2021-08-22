Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Formula One Group during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Formula One Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 83,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Formula One Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Formula One Group by 94.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 60,006 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Formula One Group by 72.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 56,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 23,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Formula One Group stock opened at $42.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.05 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $31.21 and a 1 year high of $44.77.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $501.00 million for the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%.

About Formula One Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

