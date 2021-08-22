Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Downgraded by Industrial Alliance Securities to “Hold”

Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Industrial Alliance Securities currently has C$61.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

FTS has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fortis from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America lowered Fortis from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortis currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.00.

NYSE FTS opened at $45.71 on Wednesday. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of $38.49 and a fifty-two week high of $47.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.25.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Fortis had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4059 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Fortis by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after buying an additional 45,977 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Fortis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Fortis by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 165,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after buying an additional 63,661 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fortis by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,779,000 after buying an additional 90,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Fortis by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,399,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,877,000 after buying an additional 327,978 shares in the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

