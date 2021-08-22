Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $34.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Four Corners Property Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

FCPT stock opened at $27.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.88. Four Corners Property Trust has a twelve month low of $23.91 and a twelve month high of $30.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.36.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 43.74%. The company had revenue of $49.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 88.19%.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $42,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,119.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCPT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1,486.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $51,000. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

