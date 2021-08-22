freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €26.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on freenet in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on freenet in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on freenet in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on freenet in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. freenet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €22.02 ($25.91).

Shares of FNTN stock opened at €21.01 ($24.72) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €20.46. freenet has a 12-month low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 12-month high of €32.92 ($38.73).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

