Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,375 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCX. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $903,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $59,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 53.9% during the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 15,700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $746,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

FCX stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.80. 21,881,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,252,922. The company has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.14.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a $47.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.19.

Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

