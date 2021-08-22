FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.38.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FSK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

FSK traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.57. The stock had a trading volume of 829,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,007. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.59. FS KKR Capital has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $23.41.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.52%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, CAO William Balke Goebel bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $25,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,459 shares in the company, valued at $102,200.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $229,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $393,202 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bickling Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 33,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

