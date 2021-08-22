Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

FUSN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of FUSN stock opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $13.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.17. The company has a market capitalization of $358.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of -0.17.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.24). As a group, analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fusion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Steven Gannon purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $588,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 36,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 154,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 30,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

