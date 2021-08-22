FUZE Token Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $70,826.00 (FUZE)

FUZE Token (CURRENCY:FUZE) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. FUZE Token has a total market capitalization of $35,196.43 and approximately $70,826.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FUZE Token has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FUZE Token coin can now be bought for approximately $46.47 or 0.00092682 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00056881 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.91 or 0.00131449 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.49 or 0.00156540 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,137.79 or 0.99999618 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.47 or 0.00908433 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,267.28 or 0.06516585 BTC.

About FUZE Token

FUZE Token’s total supply is 757 coins. The official message board for FUZE Token is medium.com/@fuzetoken . The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token . FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here . FUZE Token’s official website is fuzetoken.net

FUZE Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUZE Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUZE Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUZE Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

