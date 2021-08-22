FY2021 EPS Estimates for Analog Devices, Inc. Lifted by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Analog Devices in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $6.42 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.26. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.14 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share.

ADI has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist raised their target price on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.40.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $166.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.86. Analog Devices has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $175.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. United Bank raised its position in Analog Devices by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 3,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Analog Devices by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,800,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $265,942,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Analog Devices by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total transaction of $1,114,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,424.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

