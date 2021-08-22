FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $11.30 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.07. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.83 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 394.11% and a net margin of 7.41%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.75 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LOW. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.83.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $208.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $147.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $146.72 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $1,570,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.2% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 67,504 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,094,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $429,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 90,067 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,520,000 after buying an additional 5,754 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

