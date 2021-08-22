Gables Capital Management Inc. Sells 356 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Gables Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 12.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 377.4% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 8,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in NextEra Energy by 304.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,774,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840,721 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,868.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,125,117.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,564. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NEE opened at $86.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.79 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The company has a market cap of $169.23 billion, a PE ratio of 54.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.34.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.85.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Read More: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.