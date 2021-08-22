Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galp Energia SGPS SA is an energy company engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It is also engaged in refining and marketing of oil products, natural gas marketing and sales and power generation. Galp Energia offers products within the following groups: motor fuels, natural gas, LPG, bitumen, chemicals and lubricants. The Company also offers gas appliances for cooking, heating or lighting. Galp Energia SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on GLPEY. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered Galp Energia, SGPS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.30 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.90.

Shares of GLPEY opened at $4.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.50 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.28. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $6.60.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

