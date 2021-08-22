GamyFi Platform Market Cap Achieves $1.80 Million (GFX)

GamyFi Platform (CURRENCY:GFX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. GamyFi Platform has a market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $902,664.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GamyFi Platform has traded down 22.1% against the dollar. One GamyFi Platform coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.25 or 0.00004509 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00056351 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.81 or 0.00130064 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.91 or 0.00156354 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003712 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,886.02 or 1.00112327 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $454.78 or 0.00912669 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,251.16 or 0.06524501 BTC.

GamyFi Platform Coin Profile

GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ

GamyFi Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamyFi Platform directly using US dollars.

