Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto Sells 3,942 Shares

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 3,942 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total transaction of $1,225,843.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $302.40 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.86 and a 1-year high of $312.77. The company has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.59, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $263.80.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IT shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gartner by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,009,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,097,107,000 after buying an additional 105,577 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $352,822,000 after purchasing an additional 13,240 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 491.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 974,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $177,923,000 after purchasing an additional 809,840 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Gartner by 70,458.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $219,425,000 after purchasing an additional 904,681 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 25.4% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 849,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $155,076,000 after purchasing an additional 171,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

