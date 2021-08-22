Gazit Globe Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Increases Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

Gazit Globe Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.3713 per share on Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This is a positive change from Gazit Globe’s previous dividend of $0.37.

GZTGF opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.06. Gazit Globe has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $8.00.

Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $178.75 million during the quarter. Gazit Globe had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 4.24%.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gazit Globe in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Gazit Globe Company Profile

Gazit-Globe Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of income-producing real estate around the world, and focuses on grocery-anchored shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: North Europe, Central and East Europe, Israel, Brazil, United States, and Other Segments.

