GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Earns Neutral Rating from Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reiterated their neutral rating on shares of GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for GCP Applied Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GCP. Zacks Investment Research cut GCP Applied Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of GCP Applied Technologies stock opened at $23.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. GCP Applied Technologies has a 52 week low of $19.79 and a 52 week high of $27.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.09. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.87.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 252,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,191,000 after buying an additional 16,273 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,161,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 55,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

