GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €36.29 ($42.69).

Several analysts have commented on G1A shares. Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of G1A opened at €38.21 ($44.95) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €35.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 12 month high of €39.73 ($46.74). The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.70.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

