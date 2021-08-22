Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the July 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 793,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

GNRC opened at $400.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.90. Generac has a twelve month low of $169.34 and a twelve month high of $457.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $413.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.36 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Generac will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,177,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,419,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total transaction of $1,655,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,077,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,093 shares of company stock valued at $10,529,840 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Generac by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Generac by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.19.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.