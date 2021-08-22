General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 16,794 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $428,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 139,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,306,000 after purchasing an additional 13,632 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $197.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $129.17 and a 1-year high of $201.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.67.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.