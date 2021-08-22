Genetron (GTH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 24th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). Genetron had a negative return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 666.57%. The company had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter.

Shares of Genetron stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. Genetron has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.45.

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

