Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) rose 4.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.10 and last traded at $12.10. Approximately 1,217 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 283,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.55.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.66.

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter. Genetron had a negative net margin of 666.57% and a negative return on equity of 16.41%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Genetron in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Genetron in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Genetron in the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Genetron in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Genetron in the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. 20.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

