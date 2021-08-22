Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Hits New 52-Week High at $47.73

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $47.73 and last traded at $47.66, with a volume of 3299 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.40.
A number of research firms have recently commented on GMAB. TheStreet raised Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Genmab A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.57.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.09. The company has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.45, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.89.
Genmab A/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:GMAB)
Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.
