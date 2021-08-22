Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Hits New 52-Week High at $47.73

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $47.73 and last traded at $47.66, with a volume of 3299 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.40.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GMAB. TheStreet raised Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Genmab A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.09. The company has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.45, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S during the second quarter worth $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

