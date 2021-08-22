Georgian Mining (LON:GEO) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.45

Georgian Mining Corp (LON:GEO) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.54 ($0.02). Georgian Mining shares last traded at GBX 1.45 ($0.02), with a volume of 439,239 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.45. The company has a market cap of £1.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20.

Georgian Mining Company Profile (LON:GEO)

Georgian Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of copper and gold properties in Georgia and Austria. The company's principal property is the Kvemo Bolnisi copper-gold project located in Georgia. It also holds interests in the Tsitsel Sopeli project; the Dambludka base and precious metal project; the Khrami project; and the David Garedji copper-gold project located in Georgia, as well as the Walchen Copper Gold VMS project situated in Austria.

