Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €100.07 ($117.73).

Several research firms have issued reports on GXI. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($128.24) price target on Gerresheimer in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Gerresheimer in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on Gerresheimer in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.50 ($108.82) price target on Gerresheimer in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of Gerresheimer stock traded up €0.30 ($0.35) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €89.25 ($105.00). 57,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,925. Gerresheimer has a fifty-two week low of €81.30 ($95.65) and a fifty-two week high of €103.70 ($122.00). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and a PE ratio of 30.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €90.53.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

