Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) Receives €100.07 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €100.07 ($117.73).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Gerresheimer in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.50 ($108.82) price target on Gerresheimer in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on Gerresheimer in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($128.24) price target on Gerresheimer in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of ETR:GXI traded up €0.30 ($0.35) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €89.25 ($105.00). The company had a trading volume of 57,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,925. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €90.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and a PE ratio of 30.12. Gerresheimer has a twelve month low of €81.30 ($95.65) and a twelve month high of €103.70 ($122.00).

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

