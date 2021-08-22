Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,208 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 8,035 shares.The stock last traded at $7.16 and had previously closed at $7.40.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Global Blue Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Global Blue Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,270,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Blue Group by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,419,000 after purchasing an additional 465,773 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Global Blue Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG bought a new stake in Global Blue Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,753,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.

