Globaltrans Investment (OTCMKTS:GLTVF) Trading Down 5.7%

Globaltrans Investment Plc (OTCMKTS:GLTVF)’s stock price dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.40 and last traded at $7.40. Approximately 807 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.18.

About Globaltrans Investment (OTCMKTS:GLTVF)

Globaltrans Investment Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight rail transportation, railcar leasing, and ancillary services in Russia, Estonia, and Ukraine. It transports metallurgical cargoes, oil products and oil, coal, and construction materials; and leases and maintains rolling stock.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Globaltrans Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globaltrans Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.