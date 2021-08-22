Gnosis 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.75 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. Gnosis has a market capitalization of $308.31 million and approximately $4.75 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gnosis coin can now be purchased for $204.91 or 0.00419807 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Gnosis has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00057024 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003308 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00014989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.70 or 0.00818885 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00047917 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.21 or 0.00102858 BTC.

Gnosis Coin Profile

Gnosis is a coin. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 coins. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io . The official message board for Gnosis is medium.com/gnosis-pm . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Buying and Selling Gnosis

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using U.S. dollars.

