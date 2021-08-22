GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) and AA (OTCMKTS:AATDF) Critical Analysis

AA (OTCMKTS:AATDF) and GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares AA and GoHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AA N/A N/A N/A GoHealth -3.42% 13.28% 8.74%

28.7% of GoHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 33.3% of GoHealth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for AA and GoHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AA 0 2 0 0 2.00 GoHealth 0 3 4 0 2.57

GoHealth has a consensus target price of $15.33, indicating a potential upside of 235.52%. Given GoHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GoHealth is more favorable than AA.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AA and GoHealth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A GoHealth $877.35 million 1.67 -$44.27 million $2.51 1.82

AA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GoHealth.

Summary

GoHealth beats AA on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AA Company Profile

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company offers breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, and towing; car, motorbike, van, and caravan insurance; and loans, savings, mortgage, travel currency card, insurance, and credit card products. It also provides home, content, building, pet, and holiday home insurance products; and travel services. In addition, the company offers driving advisory services, such as child safety, fuel and environment, legal advisory, service and repair, safety, security, and driving cost and other services; car and MOT services; and financial services, such as personal loans, car loans, home improvement loans, debt consolidation loans, wedding loans, loan management, savings, credit cards, and online security services, as well as reinsurance services. It serves fleet and leasing companies. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Basingstoke, the United Kingdom.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc. operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs. Its products include Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, and Medicare Special Needs Plans; and IFP, dental plans, vision plans, and other ancillary plans to individuals. The company sells its products through carrier and online platform, as well as independent and external agencies. GoHealth, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

