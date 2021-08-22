Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Receives $46.00 Average PT from Analysts

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GDEN shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, Director Robert L. Miodunski sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $528,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,886.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDEN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 19,936 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 32,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Golden Entertainment by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after buying an additional 11,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

GDEN traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.39. The company had a trading volume of 119,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,433. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 2.92. Golden Entertainment has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $54.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $292.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.67 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 39.37%. Equities research analysts predict that Golden Entertainment will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

