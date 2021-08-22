Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,353 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Exicure were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exicure by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 230,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Exicure by 43.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 20,822 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in Exicure during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Exicure during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Exicure by 281.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 117,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Exicure alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Exicure from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exicure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Exicure stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. Exicure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $101.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.43.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Exicure had a negative net margin of 1,318.75% and a negative return on equity of 78.26%. Analysts anticipate that Exicure, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

About Exicure

Exicure, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for neurology, immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases, and genetic disorders based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its drug candidate includes cavrotolimod (AST-008) that is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Read More: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XCUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Exicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.