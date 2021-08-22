Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) by 710.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,043 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Gran Tierra Energy were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GTE. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 296.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 69,898 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 271,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 107,103 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $321,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $486,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,034,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 802,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GTE opened at $0.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $167.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.29. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $1.23.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.01% and a negative net margin of 67.97%.

In related news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 520,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $312,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,287,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,372,387.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Gran Tierra Energy Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

