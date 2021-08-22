Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $107,000 in L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of L&F Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of L&F Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LNFA opened at $9.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96. L&F Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $10.70.

L&F Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the governance, risk, and compliance and legal technology and software sectors.

