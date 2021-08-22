Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases New Position in 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 88,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,761,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 726,002 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 504,669 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $936,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $552,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 30.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NMTR stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $2.26. The stock has a market cap of $280.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of -0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.15.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Equities research analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other 9 Meters Biopharma news, major shareholder Israel Gp Ltd. Orbimed sold 15,989,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $19,347,749.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Temperato purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,102,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,648.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NMTR shares. started coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.18.

9 Meters Biopharma Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

