Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VOSOU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VOSOU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,012,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,903,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter worth $99,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter worth $986,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,064,000.

OTCMKTS VOSOU opened at $10.45 on Friday. Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.60.

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

