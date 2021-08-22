Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes Position in PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.06% of PLx Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma in the first quarter valued at $4,099,000. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma in the first quarter valued at $2,740,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of PLx Pharma by 100.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 139,468 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma in the first quarter valued at $1,467,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma in the first quarter valued at $449,000. 29.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PLx Pharma alerts:

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Valentino bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $99,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 487,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,088,867.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PLXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of PLx Pharma in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of PLx Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXP opened at $17.18 on Friday. PLx Pharma Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.97 million, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 5.11.

PLx Pharma Profile

PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for PLx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.