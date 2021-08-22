GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.170-$0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $285 million-$295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $287.90 million.GoPro also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

GoPro stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,720,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,716,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.76. GoPro has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $13.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.19.

GPRO has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated a hold rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. GoPro presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.10.

In other news, Director Peter C. Gotcher sold 30,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $316,806.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $2,288,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 662,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,576,506.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 447,600 shares of company stock worth $4,825,176. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

