Grainger plc (LON:GRI) Receives GBX 320.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Grainger plc (LON:GRI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 320.83 ($4.19).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) target price on shares of Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on shares of Grainger in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of GRI stock traded up GBX 4.40 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 317 ($4.14). The stock had a trading volume of 378,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,428. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 299.62. The company has a current ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.47. The company has a market cap of £2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14. Grainger has a 1-year low of GBX 242.45 ($3.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 323.80 ($4.23).

In other Grainger news, insider Helen Gordon purchased 104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 288 ($3.76) per share, for a total transaction of £299.52 ($391.32).

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

