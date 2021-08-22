Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) Trading 2.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 22nd. During the last seven days, Graphlinq Protocol has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Graphlinq Protocol has a market cap of $8.94 million and $1.74 million worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0263 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Profile

Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphlinq Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graphlinq Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

