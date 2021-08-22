Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 4,694 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 69,066 shares.The stock last traded at $106.83 and had previously closed at $108.23.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.20.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,341,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,384,000 after buying an additional 15,854 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 11.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,317,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,837,000 after buying an additional 131,703 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 60.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 749,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,142,000 after buying an additional 282,858 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 33.8% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 373,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,250,000 after buying an additional 94,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 34.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,137,000 after purchasing an additional 89,319 shares during the period. 10.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

